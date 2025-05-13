Cowboys Country

Steelers star blindsided by George Pickens trade to Dallas Cowboys

One Pittsburgh Steelers legend was surprised when the franchise announced they were trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.

Tyler Reed

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward on the SportsGrid SiriusXM radio set on radio row at the Super Bowl 58 Media Center at the Mandalay Bay resort and spa.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward on the SportsGrid SiriusXM radio set on radio row at the Super Bowl 58 Media Center at the Mandalay Bay resort and spa. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' trade for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has been the biggest post NFL Draft story of the offseason.

A blockbuster offseason trade hasn't been something the Cowboys have been in the market for the last couple of offseasons.

However, the team needed to add a trustworthy wide receiver after not adding one in the draft.

MORE: Stephen Jones compares George Pickens to former 'competitive' Cowboys star WR

Recently, Steelers veteran defensive star Cam Heyward discussed the Pickens trade on an episode of 'Not Just Football Pod'.

Heyward mentioned that he was a bit surprised by the news. The 14-year veteran said he knew nothing about the trade before it went down, but stated the league is a business.

There is no time to dwell on the decisions that have been made. The Steelers added wide receiver D.K. Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks before the decision was made to move Pickens.

George Picken
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens celebrates with center Zach Frazier after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Pickens finished last season with 900 receiving yards, without even playing the entire year. In 2023, Pickens eclipsed the 1,000 receiving yards mark with 1,140 yards.

The former Steelers star was the number one option in Pittsburgh. Now, he will have to adjust to being the number two behind CeeDee Lamb. This combination has the potential to be one of the best in the league. It also has the chance to go down in a blaze of glory.

Either way, the popcorn will be ready.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes a catch against the Baltimore Ravens.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes a catch against the Baltimore Ravens. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

