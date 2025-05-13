Steelers star blindsided by George Pickens trade to Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys' trade for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has been the biggest post NFL Draft story of the offseason.
A blockbuster offseason trade hasn't been something the Cowboys have been in the market for the last couple of offseasons.
However, the team needed to add a trustworthy wide receiver after not adding one in the draft.
Recently, Steelers veteran defensive star Cam Heyward discussed the Pickens trade on an episode of 'Not Just Football Pod'.
Heyward mentioned that he was a bit surprised by the news. The 14-year veteran said he knew nothing about the trade before it went down, but stated the league is a business.
There is no time to dwell on the decisions that have been made. The Steelers added wide receiver D.K. Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks before the decision was made to move Pickens.
Pickens finished last season with 900 receiving yards, without even playing the entire year. In 2023, Pickens eclipsed the 1,000 receiving yards mark with 1,140 yards.
The former Steelers star was the number one option in Pittsburgh. Now, he will have to adjust to being the number two behind CeeDee Lamb. This combination has the potential to be one of the best in the league. It also has the chance to go down in a blaze of glory.
Either way, the popcorn will be ready.
