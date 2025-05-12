Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons won’t hold out, per his brother
Last offseason, the Dallas Cowboys had to endure months of contract drama surrounding two of the team’s top players.
Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb were both extended prior to the start of the regular season, but their tactics were different. Prescott continued to show up to every practice during training camp whereas Lamb had to hold out to get the front office to show some urgency.
In 2025, they find themselves facing another contract negotiation, this time with star pass-rusher Micah Parsons. The fifth-year pro is entering the final year of his deal, and is set to sign a historic extension.
Unfortunately, the front office is once again showing no desire to get a deal done quickly, leading to concerns that another hold out could be on the way. Thankfully, Parsons won’t be staying away, or at least his brother says he won’t.
While fans expressed frustration on social media, and worry about a holdout, Terrance Parsons Jr. responded by saying “Micah will be at camp.”
That’s excellent news for a fan base that desperately wants to erase the stench of a 7-10 campaign. Parsons is vital to the success of the entire defense, since his ability to disrupt an offense opens things up for everyone around him.
Lamb, who shouldn’t be faulted for holding out, started slow after staying away, which was a detriment to the team. That shouldn’t be the case this year with Parsons, no thanks to the front office, of course.
