Cowboys Country

'Elite' Cowboys rookie in one of NFL's 'best positions to succeed'

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL again.

Jeremy Brener

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker is selected by the Dallas Cowboys.
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker is selected by the Dallas Cowboys. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to get better on the offensive line with the selection of Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker, the No. 12 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Booker comes to the Cowboys with the opportunity to fill in for Zack Martin, who retired after 11 seasons with the team earlier in the offseason.

Booker's ability to be plugged right into the starting lineup makes him one of the 10 rookies in the best position to succeed, according to NFL.com analyst Marc Ross.

NCAA Football Alabama offensive line Tyler Booke
NCAA Football Alabama offensive line Tyler Booker / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

"The Cowboys have a history of finding elite offensive linemen in the draft, including eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith (2011), nine-time Pro Bowler Zack Martin (2014) and two-time Pro Bowler Tyler Smith (2022)," Ross wrote.

"Now they have added a pro-ready guard in Booker. He's a tough, nasty and technical building block for Dallas' front. The Cowboys offense is at its best when the big boys in the trenches are controlling the line of scrimmage. Booker can help it return to being a prolific unit in the run and pass games."

Booker will likely fill in at right guard while Tyler Smith will play left guard. Tyler Guyton will protect Dak Prescott's blinside at left tackle while veteran Terence Steele bookends the line at right tackle. Then, Cooper Beebe will anchor things down at center.

In that group, Booker is the likeliest to be a star on the offensive line for the long haul, and the Cowboys should be excited to have him aboard for a while.

Offensive lineman Tyler Booker warms up before working out at the University of Alabama Pro Day
Offensive lineman Tyler Booker warms up before working out at the University of Alabama Pro Day. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

