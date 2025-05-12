Stephen Jones has major expectations for new Cowboys WR George Pickens
According to the Dallas Cowboys decision-makers, the expectations for George Pickens in Arlington might not be high enough.
Last week, the Cowboys sent multiple NFL draft picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Pickens, with the idea that they would be acquiring a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver threat to put opposite of CeeDee Lamb and give star quarterback Dak Prescott another weapon.
However, if you ask Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, Pickens is capable of much more than simply being a No. 2 option with his new team.
“He’s just a dynamic receiver,” Jones said, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “Everybody says we’re looking for a (No. 2 receiver). I mean, George can be a one. He’s got that type of talent. He’s got unbelievable ball-tracking ability. He’s got plenty of juice and he’s a fiery competitor. And we love that, he plays with an edge, and we think he’d be a good fit for our team.”
In terms of talent at least, Jones is absolutely right. Pickens is one of the most physically gifted wide recievers in today's NFL, and has the potential to be a top-20 player at the position.
He stands 6-foot-3, weighs around 200 pounds, and can catch anything thrown within his catch radius with relative ease thanks to his athletic ability, massive hands and elite body control, allowing him to be an elite red zone target. Not to mention, he is also one of the NFL's best downfield threats as well, making him - at least from a physical standpoint - one of the NFL's most complete pass catchers.
All that said, it is hard to get a read on exactly how Pickens will perform with the Cowboys.
On one hand, he could thrive given the fact that he has never had a quarterback even close to the level of Prescott throwing him the football. On the other, he has also been wildly inconsistent at times in terms of his production from game to game, as well as his effort from play to play.
But if he is able to put it all together with the Cowboys, it is not crazy to say that they could have a chance to have one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL next season.
