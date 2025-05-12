Stephen Jones compares George Pickens to former 'competitive' Cowboys star WR
The Dallas Cowboys made headlines when the franchise announced they were trading for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
Pickens had been the number one option in the pass for the Steelers for the past couple of seasons. However, the team appears ready to move on.
Pickens is the type of player who wears his heart on his sleeve, and he is not afraid to confront anyone on the opposite sideline.
Having a fiery personality can be good for the team. However, it can also be the catalyst for a long season if things don't go well.
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones recently discussed if the franchise had any concerns trading for a receiver with such a dominant personality on the field.
“He’s an uber competitor, and we had one in Dez Bryant who was the same way. I mean, he just couldn't get enough. And boy, when the lights came on and his cleats hit the turf, he was a different guy. And it feels like George is going to be that way. He certainly sometimes plays with high emotion and that can, as we all know, when you're playing sports and you're competing and you're playing with a lot of emotion, sometimes you can make a wrong decision here and there," said Jones.
Jones compared Pickens to Cowboys legend Dez Bryant when answering the question if the team had any concerns when trading for Pickens.
It's easy to look past any negatives about attitude when the team is winning. However, we really won't know the answer to this until the Cowboys face a bump in the road this upcoming season. The waiting game begins.
