Numbers don't lie Dak Prescott is the Lions' kryptonite
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys will welcome the Detroit Lions to AT&T stadium for the third consecutive season.
Quarterback Dak Prescott has established himself as a dominant force against Detroit. In his five career matchups against the Lions, Prescott has compiled a perfect 5-0 record.
In the five games he's played against them, the quarterback, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, has recorded a total of 1,463 passing yards, averaging 293 yards per game.
Additionally, Prescott has a completion percentage of 68%, has thrown 11 touchdown passes, only been intercepted once, and has a passer rating of 118.6.
The veteran quarterback has demonstrated his exceptional skills and ability to consistently outplay the Lions' defense.
He has also made some jaw-dropping plays, such as last season when Prescott evaded a pack of Lions in the end zone and connected with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 92-yard touchdown. A game in which the Cowboys narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win.
Prescott's first career matchup against the Lions took place during a Monday Night contest in 2016. It was Prescott's rookie season, and he finished 15 for 20, with 212 yards and three touchdowns, leading Dallas to a 42-21 win.
The best of the quarterback's five performances came in 2019. In his only game in the motor city, he led the Cowboys to a 35-27 victory and finished 29/46 for 444 yards and three touchdowns.
Sunday's NFC matchup will be crucial as the Cowboys hope Prescott continues his dominance against Detroit despite the injuries that have impacted Dallas.
