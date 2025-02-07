Darren Woodson snubbed, so who is in the 2025 Hall of Fame class?
The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class has been announced, with some major snubs. Dallas Cowboys legend Darren Woodson was among the biggest snubs as his nearly two-decades-long wait continues, along with New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who fell short in his first year of eligibility.
When it was all said and done, only four NFL greats were named to the 2025 list of inductees.
So, who were the lucky few?
The four players named to the 2025 Hall of Fame class and earning their places in the halls of Canton are Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, prolific sack artist Jared Allen, Green Bay Packers star wide receiver and Brett Favre's favorite target Sterling Sharpe, the brother of Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, and interception machine Eric Allen, who has his 19-year wait ended.
Shannon and Sterling become the first pair of brothers to be enshrined in Canton.
With Eric Allen's wait now over, Darren Woodson takes over as the player with the longest wait on the Hall of Fame ballot. Woodson's wait will now extend to 18 years.
The four-person Hall of Fame class was the smallest to be inducted since 2005 when Dan Marino, Steve Young, Benny Friedman, and Fritz Pollard earned the honor.
Four is the smallest number allowed under current Hall of Fame bylaws.
