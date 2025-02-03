Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
The NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and with a new coaching staff still coming together under Brian Schottenheimer, no one truly knows which direction the Dallas Cowboys will go once they are finally on the clock.
For many, the clear choice is running back Ashton Jeanty, who is the most popular mock pick for Dallas by a landslide. Meanwhile, other prospects like Penn State's Tyler Warren and Missouri's Luther Burden have also been among the options for draft enthusiasts.
However, there is one name at a position of need for the Cowboys that has been skyrocketing up draft boards in recent weeks, and according to ESPN, he could be the choice.
In Matt Miller's latest mock draft, the Cowboys will select Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden with the No. 12 overall pick, giving CeeDee Lamb a true partner on the outside, and Dak Prescott another serious playmaking weapon.
"Golden is a surging prospect," Miller wrote. "He started the season as Texas' No. 2 receiver but became its go-to target late in the season and in the College Football Playoff, finishing with 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. His yards-after-catch ability and speed would provide a perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb."
At Texas, Golden began the season as the team's No. 2 receiver behind Isaiah Bond, and while he was a big get for Steve Sarkisian in the offseason, Bond was the one getting most of the attention before the start of the year.
But once the season started, it did not take Golden long to exceed his expectations. By Week 2 against Michigan, Golden was already Quinn Ewers' favorite target at the receiver position in the offense. And by the end of the season, he had cemented himself as a first-round NFL Draft pick.
Yes, Golden's 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns stand out as a solid stat line. He is also a fast and explosive athlete and downfield threat. But what truly has NFL scouts drooling over his potential are his ball skills, route running, and ability to make plays in crunch time.
On multiple occasions this season, Texas was in desperate need of play down the field, and in nearly all of those moments, it was Golden who came up with the answer to their prayers. Whether it was the fourth and 13 against Arizona State, a clutch catch in College Station against Texas A&M to seal the win, his two touchdowns against Arkansas, his massive outing in the SEC Championship, or any number of other performances in between, Golden proved his clutch gene time and time again.
As for the Cowboys, they are in need of a similar threat in their own offense. CeeDee Lamb has been the constant focus of opposing defenses and faces double and triple coverage on a regular basis due to the team's lack of a threat elsewhere at either wideout or tight end.
And if they bring Golden into the equation, it could open things up in a big way for both Lamb and Dak Prescott.
