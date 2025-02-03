Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys
Could a major trade soon be coming to the NFL? On Monday, February 2, Dallas native and Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett officially requested a trade from the team.
Garrett dropped a statement which was essentially a goodbye to Cleveland.
"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent," Garrett said.
MORE: Cowboys no longer the most hated team in Dallas thanks to unbelievable trade
"The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."
After the Garrett news dropped, Dallas Cowboys fans were reminded of an old video before the 2017 NFL Draft where the NFL Defensive Player of the Year made a plea for the Dallas Cowboys to trade up and select him.
That is music to the ears of Cowboys Nation.
MORE: Would Dallas Cowboys trade for Myles Garrett to bring him home?
At a time when Dallas sports fans are in need of good news following the departure of Luka Doncic, bringing in another star athlete and hometown guy would be dream scenario.
Now, would it action happen? That all falls on Jerry Jones' shoulders to get something done.
But just imagine a world where the Cowboys could work out a deal for Garrett while keeping their first-round pick in the 2025 draft to select Ashton Jeanty, another Dallas native. Hope in the city would be restored.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL analyst makes gut punching selection for Cowboys in mock draft
Cam Newton proposes crazy Cowboys tanking plan for Arch Manning, Nick Saban
2 Dallas Cowboys named to ESPN's top 50 free agents list
Dallas Cowboys coaching staff: New era off to strong start
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc