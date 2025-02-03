Cowboys Country

Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys

Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett, who once made a plea to play for the Dallas Cowboys, has officially requested a trade.

Josh Sanchez

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett talks to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett talks to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Could a major trade soon be coming to the NFL? On Monday, February 2, Dallas native and Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett officially requested a trade from the team.

Garrett dropped a statement which was essentially a goodbye to Cleveland.

"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent," Garrett said.

"The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

After the Garrett news dropped, Dallas Cowboys fans were reminded of an old video before the 2017 NFL Draft where the NFL Defensive Player of the Year made a plea for the Dallas Cowboys to trade up and select him.

That is music to the ears of Cowboys Nation.

At a time when Dallas sports fans are in need of good news following the departure of Luka Doncic, bringing in another star athlete and hometown guy would be dream scenario.

Myles Garrett, Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hugs Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons after a game. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now, would it action happen? That all falls on Jerry Jones' shoulders to get something done.

But just imagine a world where the Cowboys could work out a deal for Garrett while keeping their first-round pick in the 2025 draft to select Ashton Jeanty, another Dallas native. Hope in the city would be restored.

Josh Sanchez
