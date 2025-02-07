Jerry Jones promises you the Cowboys are trying to win now, not rebuild

Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke on the red carpet at the NFL Honors ceremony and laid out his plan for America's Team.

Josh Sanchez

Jerry Jones on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors.
Jerry Jones on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
NFL stars were out on Thursday night at Saenger Theatre in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was among those to pull up to the red carpet, so it was only a matter of time until a mic was shoved in his face.

Naturally, that time came, and Jones was asked about the future of America's Team.

Senior NFL writer Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press interviewed Jones and asked him whether the franchise was in a rebuilding mode after the disappointing 2024 campaign.

In typical Jerry Jones fashion, he expressed his commitment to winning and bringing another championship home to Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"The decisions I'm making are not based on rebuilding. They're based on competing and competing now," Jones said, "I think I paid Dak more than anybody has ever been paid in the NFL. That's now. That's not the future.”

Cowboys fans have heard this song before.

Before the 2024 season, Jerry promised Cowboys Nation that the team was "all-in" on winning the Super Bowl. Dallas failed to break the bank for any high-profile free agents and it cost them in the end.

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys owner and member of the 1964 Arkansas Razorbacks National Championship team, Jerry Jones, waves to the crowd as the team is honored during the first half against the Texas Longhorns. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

After injuries piled up and the team's lack of depth was exposed, Dallas stumbled to a 7-10 record and missed the playoffs. To add insult to injury, the Washington Commanders, led by former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, reached the NFC Championship Game against the event conference champion Philadelphia Eagles, who have former Cowboys assistant Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator coordinator.

The Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will air live on FOX with kickoff scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Of course, Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show, so get your popcorn ready.

