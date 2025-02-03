Cowboys' Micah Parsons predicts who will win Super Bowl LIX
Super Bowl week is officially here and once again the Dallas Cowboys are not involved.
Instead, it's the rival Philadelphia Eagles making their third Super Bowl appearance in eight seasons, while the Kansas City Chiefs pursue a historic three-peat.
Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has made his Super Bowl 59 prediction, choosing the Chiefs over the Eagles in a compelling analysis shared on his podcast, "The Edge with Micah Parsons."
The two-time First-team All-Pro defender emphasized the critical role of coaching in championship games, particularly highlighting the Chiefs' exceptional staff led by Andy Reid.
"I'm always going to take the Chiefs because coaching beats talent," Parsons said. "They got the best offensive coordinator and the best defensive coordinator."
Parsons went further, suggesting that Andy Reid, who is looking to earn his fourth title as a head coach, could enter the conversation for greatest head coach of all time (GOAT) based on his continued success with the Chiefs.
In breaking down the matchup, Parsons drew interesting parallels between the Eagles' current roster and last year's San Francisco 49ers team.
He compared A.J. Brown to Brandon Aiyuk and DeVonta Smith to Deebo Samuel, noting their All-Pro caliber performances. The linebacker also highlighted the similarity between running backs Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey, as well as tight ends Dallas Goedert and George Kittle.
While acknowledging Philadelphia's superior offensive line play, Parsons expressed confidence in the Chiefs' defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's ability to contain running back Saquon Barkley.
Containing a 2,000-yard rusher like Barkley is a challenge, but Spagnuolo's success against McCaffrey, who was held to 80 yards rushing last February, shows it can be done.
"People try to undermine coaching—your coaches are always going to put you in the best situations," Parsons explained, emphasizing the Chiefs' knack for finding ways to win crucial games. His final verdict was unequivocal: "I'm never going against them till they break."
