Cowboys legend Darren Woodson snubbed from Hall of Fame again
Entering Thursday night, conventional wisdom would have told you that Dallas Cowboys legend Darren Woodson would be ending his wait and taking his rightful place inside the walls of Canton in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Unfortunately, life isn't always fair, and sometimes the voters have lost their minds.
Woodson will have to continue his 18-year wait after being snubbed by the Hall of Fame voters once again. Woodson's snub was revealed during the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans.
MORE: Jerry Jones promises you the Cowboys are trying to win now, not rebuild
"I wish I could walk in and grab that gold jacket. It’s painful, it really is," Woodson said after learning the news, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Before the NFL Honors ceremony, Woodson said that he believed his body of work was enough to earn his Canton enshrinement.
"I just feel like my body of work probably deserves to be in. It's not up to me. It's up to the writers if I should be in or if I shouldn't be in," Woodson said.
The only other player in NFL history to spend more time on the ballot without being enshrined was cornerback Eric Allen, who had to wait 19 years.
There is no denying Woodson is deserving of a place in the Hall of Fame and that day should still come. Unfortunately, for now, the marathon continues for the Cowboys legend.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys