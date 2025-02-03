Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Docic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Dallas Cowboys fans, close your eyes because this one will give you nightmares. After the Dallas Mavericks shipped superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a shocking NBA trade, everyone is wondering what a trade like that would look like in the NFL.
Well, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox took it upon himself to lay out some Luka-like trades that would have fan bases in shambles.
Cowboys Nation, you guessed it, the trade involves Micah Parsons.
MORE: Micah Parsons reacts to troll after comment on Luka Doncic trade
Knox has the Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens coming together for a mind-blowing trade that would send Parsons to the AFC North in exchange for a Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion, and a first-round pick.
The Cowboys would receiver wide receiver Zay Players, EDGE Kyle Van Noy, and a 2025 first-round pick in exchange for their best player.
Flowers recorded the first 1,000-yard season of his career in 2024, while Van Noy led the Ravens in sacks with 12.5.
MORE: Top NFL Draft prospect reiterates desire to play for Dallas Cowboys
The extra draft pick would give Dallas more draft capital to reload the roster.
Still, that's a big "no thanks."
Parsons missed four games for the Cowboys this season, but he still finished among the NFL leaders in sacks, tied for fifth in the league and first in the NFC with 12 on the year.
By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White. If he can stay healthy, Parsons is the type of player destined for Canton.
Dallas would gladly hold on to their future Hall of Fame talent in this scenario... you would hope.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL analyst makes gut punching selection for Cowboys in mock draft
Cam Newton proposes crazy Cowboys tanking plan for Arch Manning, Nick Saban
2 Dallas Cowboys named to ESPN's top 50 free agents list
Dallas Cowboys coaching staff: New era off to strong start
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc