'Simpsons' exec talks Monday Night Football collab for Cowboys-Bengals
The Dallas Cowboys host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 14 of the NFL season, and it comes with a special twist.
A special The Simpsons-themed broadcast will be simulcast on Disney+ and ESPN+ to go along with the traditional broadcast and ManningCast. If we know one thing, it is going to be unique.
The NFL has tried special broadcasts in the past, like the Nickelodeon games, but this is its first dip into the world of The Simpsons.
MORE: First look at Cowboys-Bengals Simpsons Monday Night Football broadcast
Matt Selman, an executive producer and showrunner for the animated series, spoke with The Athletic about the collaborative effort to bring The Simpsons to Monday Night Football.
"It’s almost like they’re DJs and we’ve written a thousand little short physical comedy bits and visuals that they can pop in during the game," Selman said.
One example that Selman gave that Cowboys fans will enjoy: "The alt-cast may show Mr. Burns in the owner's box with Jerry Jones."
That would be gold.
MORE: Cowboys vs Bengals, NFL Week 14: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Selman also revealed other plans for the broadcast that show everyone could be in for a treat.
“One thing we did recently that I’m proud of is that we did a fake version of the (NFL RedZone channel) called the Punt Zone,” Selman said. “‘You won’t miss a second of hang time. Nothing but punts.'”
The Cowboys and Bengals face off on Monday, December 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast.
