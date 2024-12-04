Cowboys vs Bengals, NFL Week 14: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Dallas Cowboys (5-7) are riding a two-game winning streak and will host the Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) on Monday Night Football.
It's always worth tuning into the prime-time games, but the NFL is adding a little more to this one. The game will be available on ABC and ESPN in its regular format while ESPN+ and Disney+ will show the game set to 'The Simpsons'.
'The Simpsons Funday Football' will be the second time the league has had a real-time animated game with the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars being featured in a Toy Story edition last season.
With that being said, there are several ways to tune into this one and see Micah Parsons and the Cowboys take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
Cowboys vs. Bengals, NFL Week 14: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Monday, December 9, 2024
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, TX
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
Betting Odds: Cowboys -4 | O/U: 37.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Bengals Online
Your best bet for watching the game is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you won't be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.
Watch Cowboys vs. Bengals on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month. With this game being on Monday Night Football, you can also stream via ESPN+ — and there's an option for Disney+ as well thanks to the 'Simpsons Funday Football'.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.
However you watch, make sure to tune in and see if the Cowboys can make it three in a row.
