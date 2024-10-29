Trevon Diggs responds to backlash from confrontation with reporter
The Dallas Cowboys appear to be falling apart at the seams following their latest loss, falling to the San Francisco 49ers for the fourth consecutive season.
After the game, All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs came out of the locker room still in his pads and confronted a local reporter for a tweet sent during the Week 8 showdown at Levi's Stadium.
The reporter questioned Diggs' effort on a big play and the star defender caught wind of the comments.
Diggs confronted the reporter saying, "You don’t know football" and "stay in your lane, stop playing with me" before returning to the locker room to cool off.
On Monday, Diggs appeared on teammate Micah Parsons' podcast and addressed the situation.
Diggs admitted that his emotions got the best of him, but felt that he was being unfairly criticized by the reporter.
"“I just felt like it was unnecessary. Felt like he was trying to use my name for clicks. After the game I just happened to see [the post], I clicked on it and saw who it was and I was like ‘Oh he’s right here. I just saw you.’ So I went up to him and I just spoke how I felt," Diggs said.
“Felt like there was a lot of emotions. Just losing, coming out of the game, we’re fresh off the loss. I’m a competitor so you know I wanted to win. Just a lot of emotions and I kinda let my emotions get the best of me.
"But at the end of the day it still doesn’t make it right for anybody to just be saying anything, or trying to throw dirt on your name and make you seem like you’re doing a bad job. I felt like I played my hardest game yesterday. I felt like I did everything I could. I was tackling, setting the edges, just doing everything to help my team win. And for him to try to throw that on my name, it just didn’t sit right with me.”
It's understandable why Diggs felt the way he did, especially after his best tackling effort of the season.
And with the way the season has gone, it's nice to see some fire from the players. Hopefully he can use that energy in a good way when the team returns to action in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons.
