Cowboy Roundup: Trevon Diggs reveals goal for return, Surprise roster cuts?
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are in the home stretch of the NFL preseason with the team's finale upcoming this weekend. It will be the final opportunity for players on the roster bubble to make a positive impression and solidify their shot at the 53-man roster.
There are several intriguing battles for the Cowboys, especially with the injuries on both sides of the ball, so there could be some surprise moves on the horizon.
MORE: Dreadful start dooms Cowboys in NFL analysts 2025 season prediction
The team has some time off before returning to the field this weekend, so it will be interesting to see whether any new developments take place.
While we wait to see what is to come before the final roster cuts, let's take a spin around the web to check out some of the headlines making waves online and around social media.
Trevon Diggs reveals goal for return to field
In the latest episode of Trevon Diggs' docuseries on YouTube documenting his return from a second straight season-ending injury, he sets a goal for his return to the field. If his timeline is correct, we could see the All-Pro back on the field sooner rather than later.
Are surprise roster cuts coming?
Blogging the Boys takes a look at some potential roster cuts for the team as we get closer to crunch time for those on the bubble.
"Despite the Cowboys lack of clarity at the RB position, Miles Sanders time in Dallas looks to be short-lived. Javonte Williams is obviously the RB1 after being held out with the rest of the starters in the preseason, and Jaydon Blue receiving first-team reps prior to his ankle/heel is a pretty good indication he’ll be the primary backup. That leaves Sanders on the outside looking in competing with Phil Mafah and any other RB Dallas could potentially claim off of waivers or add after roster cuts. The hopes of his recapturing his Pro Bowl form hasn’t materialized, which should make him a surprise cut in the favor of another RB with more upside."
