Cowboys Netflix documentary looks back on greatest trade in NFL history
The Dallas Cowboys are once again the center of attention as the NFL finishes up the preseason portion of the 2025 schedule.
Of course, the biggest story surrounding the team has been the contract dispute between star linebacker Micah Parsons and the front office. However, there have been some positives too.
On Tuesday, Netflix released the much anticipated documentary on the team "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys."
The docuseries follows the team's history since eccentric owner Jerry Jones decided to purchase the franchise. But the highlights have obviously been the discussions surrounding the franchise's successful run in the 1990s.
Every Cowboys fan knows the story of how the team ended up drafting Emmitt Smith. A shocking trade that sent Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings gave the Cowboys the pick that would ultimately be Smith.
In the moment, many felt the trade was outlandish. However, in hindsight, it was the greatest trade in league history. At least the Cowboys can feel that way.
Leave it to the Cowboys to continue talking about success from decades ago, while they are currently starving for a postseason victory.
It's easy to pick on Jones and the front office. But there was a time when it felt like the ship would never sink. Maybe this documentary can help the front office find that magic again.
