Cowboys predicted to replace first-round bust in 2026 NFL mock draft

The Dallas Cowboys replace a former first-round selection in a recent 2026 NFL mock draft.

Randy Gurzi

Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks celebrates with the ball after a fumble recovery against the LSU Tigers.
Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks celebrates with the ball after a fumble recovery against the LSU Tigers. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
It seems to be the same story every year for the Dallas Cowboys.

They have talent on both sides of the ball, giving them confidence they can compete with anyone. They also have a massive hole on the roster that could be their undoing.

Dallas has been terrible at stopping the run in recent years and they once again failed to do enough to shore up the problem. Instead of adding someone they know will help them stop the opponent’s ground game, they added Jay Toia in Round 7, meaning their hopes once again rest on Mazi Smith.

A first-round pick in 2023, Smith has struggled to begin his career and ESPN’s Field Yates believes they need someone else to take on the role. In his recent 2026 NFL mock draft, he has them targeting Florida’s Caleb Banks, who could finally be the run-stuffer they need.

Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks sacks Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks sacks Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

“The Cowboys enter the 2025 season looking to right some of the wrongs from their forgettable 2024. One big area of concern is the interior defensive line. Their porous run D (4.8 yards allowed per carry, tied for third worst) cannot continue if they want to keep contending in the NFC,” Yates said.

“Banks could help fix it. He has outstanding size at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, but he also displays the quickness and power to be a disruptive interior rusher. He began his career at Louisville, but his best college season came in 2024, when he had 4.5 sacks for the Gators -- including 2.5 in his dominant game against Ole Miss.”

Banks is coming off his best season with 21 tackles and 4.5 sacks. His value goes well beyond the numbers, however, as he eats up blocks and clogs running lanes, allowing his teammates to make plays.

That’s what Dallas thought they had in Smith, but that hasn’t been the case.

Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks hypes the crowd during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks hypes the crowd during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores. / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Randy Gurzi
