Cowboys pass rusher continues to receive vote of confidence to make 53-man roster

One Dallas Cowboys pass rusher continues to receive praise for his play this preseason that could land him on the 53-man roster.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston and cornerback Andrew Booth return an interception for a touchdown.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston and cornerback Andrew Booth return an interception for a touchdown.
The Dallas Cowboys will finish up the preseason portion of their schedule when they meet the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night.

With preseason coming to a close, it will soon be time for the coaching staff and front office to make the most difficult decisions they will make all season.

Cutting a player is never easy. However, to get to 53 players on the roster, the team will need to make some decisions that may not be popular with the fanbase.

Speculation has already begun with players that may be on the cut line, and one of those players is pass rusher James Houston.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth, safety Mike Smith Jr., and linebacker James Houston celebrate.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth, safety Mike Smith Jr., and linebacker James Houston celebrate.

Since joining the Cowboys during camp. Houston has quickly become a favorite among many who want to see him make the regular season roster.

Recently, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram spoke with 105.3 The FAN. During that conversation, Harris had high praise for Houston's chances to make the roster.

Harris praised Houston's play during the preseason and during training camp. It may be hard to keep him off of the roster.

Houston has so much potential. In his rookie season with the Detroit Lions, the former sixth-round pick had eight sacks in seven games. Injuries have slowed Houston down since that season. However, the potential is still there.

Los Angeles Rams running back Jarquez Hunter carries the ball past Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston.
Los Angeles Rams running back Jarquez Hunter carries the ball past Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston.

