Cowboys pass rusher continues to receive vote of confidence to make 53-man roster
The Dallas Cowboys will finish up the preseason portion of their schedule when they meet the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night.
With preseason coming to a close, it will soon be time for the coaching staff and front office to make the most difficult decisions they will make all season.
MORE: Could Dallas Cowboys be landing spot for New England Patriots safety?
Cutting a player is never easy. However, to get to 53 players on the roster, the team will need to make some decisions that may not be popular with the fanbase.
Speculation has already begun with players that may be on the cut line, and one of those players is pass rusher James Houston.
Since joining the Cowboys during camp. Houston has quickly become a favorite among many who want to see him make the regular season roster.
Recently, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram spoke with 105.3 The FAN. During that conversation, Harris had high praise for Houston's chances to make the roster.
MORE: Adam Schefter sees disappointing resolution between Cowboys, Micah Parsons
Harris praised Houston's play during the preseason and during training camp. It may be hard to keep him off of the roster.
Houston has so much potential. In his rookie season with the Detroit Lions, the former sixth-round pick had eight sacks in seven games. Injuries have slowed Houston down since that season. However, the potential is still there.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 backup QB options Cowboys should consider amid Joe Milton struggles
2 starters shockingly cut in Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction
Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason Week 2 vs. Ravens
Should the Dallas Cowboys be concerned about Joe Milton as their backup QB?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc