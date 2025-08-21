Cowboys Country

Cowboys' chances of adding another QB shut down by insider

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton has had some notable struggles during the preseason, leading to speculation that the team could go in a different direction to decide Dak Prescott's backup.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III warms up before the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys traded for Joe Milton III from the New England Patriots earlier this offseason with the expectation that he would immediately slide in as the backup to Dak Prescott.

While that remains the most likely scenario headed into Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Milton's struggles during the preseason has caused some uncertainty among fans questioning if the Cowboys should consider moving in a different direction in the event Prescott misses time with another injury.

However, one insider doesn't see the Cowboys adding another quarterback or even moving on from Milton altogether.

During an appearance Wednesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys reporter Jon Machota of The Athletic said he doesn't see Dallas making any major changes to the quarterback room, barring injury, headed into the season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III
"So myself -- and I also believe the team -- aren't going to do that," Machota said of the chances that Dallas will add another quarterback. " ... Why sit there and spend any type of a resource on a notable backup if you were to lose Dak Prescott, then go get that top, high (draft) pick and kind of maybe improve this roster that way. Because obviously you're not going to spend big and free agency. We know that."

Milton went 26 of 47 passing for 265 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the first two preseason games combined. He was also sacked three times while adding eight carries for 28 yards on the ground.

The former sixth-round pick remains a raw prospect entering his second season in the NFL but it's clear the Cowboys want to continue letting Milton prove himself before considering the possibility of moving on.

Machota shut down the possibility that the Cowboys would move on from Milton so quickly.

"So if Dak was to go down, then you go with Joe Milton and you ride it out and whatever happens, happens," Machota said. "But Joe Milton, I know with how bad he's looked that there's some people think that they should get rid of him. That's not happening. And the fact that they invested that draft pick they traded for him, they're going to give him every chance to be that backup. And if not, then maybe they carry three quarterbacks and it's Will Grier."

As a rookie with New England, Milton played in just one game, going 22 of 29 passing for 241 yards, one touchdown and no picks in a win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Cowboys will close out the preseason at home on Friday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III
