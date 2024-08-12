Trey Lance opens up about lessons learned in Dallas Cowboys debut
Trey Lance, who is battling for the Dallas Cowboys' backup quarterback position, expressed a mix of satisfaction and determination after seeing the majority of action under center in the Cowboys' 13-12 preseason loss vs. the Rams.
Lance acknowledged the valuable takeaways from the game.
"I think I learned a ton from it," Lance told DallasCowboys.com. "Across the board, from the first quarter to the fourth. We get the ball four extra possessions and we . "We were efficient in and out of the huddle. It was a ton of fun to go out and compete and feel the energy in the huddle with those guys."
Lance described his return to the field as "exciting" and "fun," particularly noting the team's success in winning the turnover battle. However, he acknowledged a need for improved scoring efficiency.
"I left some plays out there, for sure," Lance said. "Across the board, from the first quarter to the fourth. We get the ball four extra possessions and we don't score touchdowns, that's not a good feeling."
Despite the mixed results, Lance emphasized the valuable lessons he took from the game. He highlighted the efficient communication in and out of the huddle and the competitive atmosphere within the team.
He also displayed a candid self-assessment, acknowledging missed opportunities and the need for better decision-making, particularly in the red zone. Lance is committed to studying the game film to identify areas for growth, especially in crucial scoring situations.
"Just make the throw," Lance said. "I think it's just kind of a feel. You feel it as the game progresses and I thought good decisions, bad decisions, it's things I gotta see on tape."
Overall, Lance's comments reflect a player focused on continuous improvement and making the most of his opportunities. He acknowledged the need to execute better in critical situations but expressed enthusiasm for the experience and the learning process.
