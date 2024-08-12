Cowboys Country

Cowboys fans go nuclear; ready to fire everyone after preseason loss to Rams

Dallas Cowboys fans took to Twitter/X to voice their displeasure with the team's preseason loss.

Tyler Reed

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off their preseason Sunday with a last-second loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The offense wasn't crisp for either team.

However, after tossing four interceptions, Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett led his team down the field for a game-winning drive with just seconds remaining.

The 13-12 defeat left many fans in Cowboys country with a bad taste in their mouths.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans:

Don't tell these fans that the preseason doesn't matter.

Something tells me that if a preseason loss has folks this angry, a loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 could have this fanbase ready to really lose their heads.

The fire Mike McCarthy crowd has already started, and the team hasn't even played a game that officially counts against its record.

The McCarthy hate is strong, but it's hard to deny that the defense looked good under Mike Zimmer, even if it gave up the lone touchdown of the game.

It seems like everyone has missed giving the Cowboys' social team a hard team, and fans didn't need a preseason to get back into regular season hate mode.

September is coming, but may I suggest everyone take a deep breath?

Preseason is a time to learn who the backups will be. The Cowboys' first string has way more talent than what fans saw on Sunday. Well, that is, if CeeDee Lamb comes back.

