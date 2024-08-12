Cowboys fans go nuclear; ready to fire everyone after preseason loss to Rams
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off their preseason Sunday with a last-second loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The offense wasn't crisp for either team.
However, after tossing four interceptions, Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett led his team down the field for a game-winning drive with just seconds remaining.
The 13-12 defeat left many fans in Cowboys country with a bad taste in their mouths.
MORE: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss vs Rams in preseason opener
Here are some of the best reactions from fans:
Don't tell these fans that the preseason doesn't matter.
Something tells me that if a preseason loss has folks this angry, a loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 could have this fanbase ready to really lose their heads.
The fire Mike McCarthy crowd has already started, and the team hasn't even played a game that officially counts against its record.
The McCarthy hate is strong, but it's hard to deny that the defense looked good under Mike Zimmer, even if it gave up the lone touchdown of the game.
It seems like everyone has missed giving the Cowboys' social team a hard team, and fans didn't need a preseason to get back into regular season hate mode.
September is coming, but may I suggest everyone take a deep breath?
Preseason is a time to learn who the backups will be. The Cowboys' first string has way more talent than what fans saw on Sunday. Well, that is, if CeeDee Lamb comes back.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Highlight Reel: Cowboys top highlights and plays vs. Rams in preseason opener
How Did We Do? 4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss vs Rams in preseason opener
Can’t Win ‘Em All: Winners and losers in Cowboys preseason loss to the Rams
Walk It Back: Jerry Jones clumsily explains 'urgency' comments on CeeDee Lamb
Rookie Making Impact: Marshawn Kneeland shows traits of dominant run-defender