Will Trey Lance make the Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster?
Trey Lance made his long-awaited debut with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. All eyes were on the third overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft as he aimed to prove he has what it takes to be a starter.
Unfortunately, Lance didn’t shine in the preseason opener. He had a few moments where his athleticism was on display, including a 19-yard run but overall he was underwhelming.
Lance finished 25-of-41 for 188 yards — which is just 4.6 yards per attempt. He left several plays on the field, even missing a potential touchdown pass to Jalen Cropper on a fourth down play near the end zone.
Heading into the game, there were still whispers he could be the future starter if Dak Prescott didn’t sign with Dallas long-term. Now, there’s no guarantee he makes the 53-man roster.
Trey Lance might be on the way out of Dallas
While playing against the Rams, Lance didn’t look like a former top pick in his fourth season going against backups.
Instead, he had a performance typical of a rookie quarterback trying to get his feet wet.
That alone would make it difficult for him to earn a spot on at 53-man roster but it’s even more questionable in Dallas with the presence of Cooper Rush.
The current backup in Dallas looked smooth and comfortable in his brief appearance on Sunday. That’s not surprising since he’s been able to get it done at the highest level in the past.
Knowing they have a trusted backup in Rush means the Cowboys will be open to trade offers for Lance. If they don’t get any, there’s a good chance he’s waived when they make their roster decision ahead of Week 1.
