Should Trey Lance be utilized by Dallas Cowboys to spark offense?
The Dallas Cowboys offense is in desperate need of some juice coming out of the bye.
It's been no secret that the running game has been abysmal. After all, the Cowboys have the worst rushing attack in the NFL.
Outside of CeeDee Lamb, the team's wide receivers have failed to produce which has allowed opposing defenses to key in on the star wide receiver with their schemes.
So, perhaps it is time to get creative.
A question in the DallasCowboys.com mailbag raised the question of whether backup quarterback Trey Lance should be given some reps and opportunities to add a wrinkle to the offense.
The fan Anthony Robertson pointed out, "Trey Lance seems to be the Cowboys' most explosive runner, so why not make him the backup quarterback on game days and build in some read options or running plays to see what he can do?"
On the surface it's a great question.
Lance definitely made some incredible plays with his legs during the preseason. However, he also struggled with any consistency in the passing game. In the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, Lance threw five interceptions.
If Prescott were to be injured, Lance's arm has proven to be a liability.
There's also that whole record-setting four-year deal worth $240 million, including an average annual value of $60 million that Prescott signed in the offseason. So why would you want to take the ball out of his hands?
It's fun to speculate about the idea of Lance providing a spark to the team's offense because of his explosive rushing, but the risk is not worth the reward.
You know what risk could be? Elevating Dalvin Cook from the practice squad or trading for another running back.
