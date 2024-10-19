Popular Cowboys podcast struggles to find reasons for optimism
A 3-3 start shouldn't feel like the end of the world, but that's exactly the way it seems with the Dallas Cowboys. The issue isn't the overall record, but how they've lost.
Dallas has been bullied on the ground on both sides of the ball and a growing list of injuries is hurting their chances of correcting that concern.
Also hindering them is the defiance of team owner/general manager Jerry Jones. The man who wants everyone to know he calls the shots has made it clear he has no intentions of trying to add talent to the roster.
MORE: Cowboys fans suggest crowdfunding ‘Fire Jerry’ plane banner
Perhaps that's why a popular podcast had a hard time finding any reason to be optimistic during the bye week. The DLLS Cowboys podcast, which features former player Jesse Holley, was asked for something to feel positive about and the segment stalled like a Dallas opening drive.
Holley said, "I've got nothing," and when Joe Hoyt valiantly tried to ask if Dak Prescott could get better this year, Holley shut that down too. His claim there was "His receivers don't even want to run routes."
Holley isn't the first former player to rip the wideouts for their issues in route-running. Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman ripped into them earlier this week, calling their work "lazy."
CeeDee Lamb, who signed a four-year, $136 million deal after holding out the entire offseason, was called out by name during Aikman's criticism. The Super Bowl winner said Lamb needs to be better to help Prescott succeed.
If there's any good news for Dallas, it would be that they've been given an extra week to prepare for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. If they manage to pull off a win over their primary Achilles Heel, the tone surrounding them would be vastly different.
The only question now is, can they take advantage of that?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Do Cowboys issues stem from Jerry Jones' love of misery?
Unbelievable stats prove the Cowboys D was being carried by Dan Quinn
Cowboys 4-Round Mock Draft: Dallas makes surprise pick in opening round
Cowboys fans' dream of Bill Belichick becoming HC may already be shattered