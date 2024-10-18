Could Dallas Cowboys be trade candidate for intriguing RB?
While Jerry Jones continues to say he is happy with the current Dallas Cowboys roster, there are clear holes that need to be addressed.
The team has no running and it's something that has been discussed all season.
Dallas failed to draft a running back or sign a star free agent like Derrick Henry, who happens to be leading the league in rushing, and now they have the worst running back room in the NFL.
If Jerry and company don't want to wait until next season to make a move, there is one running back who should be available at the trade deadline at an affordable price.
Enter Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert.
Bill Burnwell of ESPN.com laid out some potential trade candidates and named Herbert as an option for the Cowboys.
His projected trade offer would only cost the Cowboys a sixth-round draft pick, meaning it would be a no-brainer for the team to inquire.
"There's no Derrick Henry lurking as an immediately impactful back, but what about adding another set of fresh legs to compete with Dowdle? Herbert is probably not the sort of back to shoulder a workload of 20 carries per game, but among the 46 players with 300 carries or more between 2021 and 2023, his 4.9 yards-per-carry average ranks seventh," Burnwell noted.
"Herbert has been the odd man out in Chicago's rushing attack, as offensive coordinator Shane Waldron appears to prefer D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. Herbert has played just 27 offensive snaps through six games and hasn't touched the ball since Week 3. With his contract expiring after the season, he's likely going to be moving on in 2025. Here, general manager Ryan Poles would earn a pick for letting Herbert leave a half-season earlier than expected."
The Cowboys obviously need help in the backfield, and while a move for Herbert may not make huge waves, it is worth the risk.
When given the opportunity, Herbert has been productive with 1,775 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns during his first three years in the league, so what are you waiting for, Jerry?
