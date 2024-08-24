Could Cowboys' preseason finale become Trey Lance trade audition?
The Dallas Cowboys will close out the 2024 preseason slate on Saturday when they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to AT&T Stadium. The game will be the final chance for some players to leave an impression before roster cuts are decided.
However, for others, it could be an audition to move on to a better situation.
One of those players who could play himself into a new home is quarterback Trey Lance.
MORE: Jerry Jones adamant on Trey Lance's place on Cowboys roster
This preseason, Lance has shown that he has the ability; his performance against the Raiders last week was a clear indication. But getting it all to click at once is still a work in progress.
With the Cowboys comfortable at quarterback with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, it feels like Lance's performance on Saturday could dictate the organization's decision to make a move that would be better for both parties.
MORE: Will Trey Lance make the Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster?
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said Lance will be on the 53-man roster.
However, with a few quarterback-needy teams out there, it feels that the organization could pull the trigger on sending Lance elsewhere and pick up something in return for the former first-round pick, who is in the final year of his rookie deal.
