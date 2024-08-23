7 Cowboys playing for a roster spot in preseason finale
Saturday will be the preseason finale for the Dallas Cowboys as they host the Los Angeles Chargers in Arlington, Texas. It will be their lone preseason game at AT&T Stadium this offseason, which isn't unusual considering they spend their training camp out west in Oxnard, California.
The game will kick off at 4:00 p.m. EST, which is a welcome change after the 10:00 p.m. EST start the prior week against the Las Vegas Raiders.
There could be even more intrigue as players on the roster bubble know this will be their final chance to make an impression.
With that being the case, here's a look at seven players who will be doing all they can to convince the coaching staff to keep them on the 53-man roster.
Andrew Booth, Jr., Cornerback
Acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings after training camp began, Andrew Booth, Jr. hopes to benefit from a fresh start. A second-round pick from Clemson in 2022, he never lived up to the hype with Minnesota.
Since joining Dallas, he appears to have regained some confidence but it still won't be easy to make the roster.
There are four locks at cornerback with Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, and rookie Caelen Carson all holding down spots. The Cowboys could go six deep which means Booth will be fighting with Eric Scott, Jr. and Kemon Hall for one of those spaces. It won't be easy, especially with how well Hall has performed in the preseason but Booth could secure his position with a strong outing on Saturday.
Josh Ball, Guard
There was a time when it seemed Josh Ball was destined to be released but then, the Cowboys moved him to guard and it changed everything. The former Marshall offensive tackle struggled as a rookie but then performed much better inside when called upon in 2023.
Now entering his third season in the league, Ball looks more comfortable than ever. He's the highest-rated run blocker on the team after two preseason games according to PFF and is second behind Tyler Guyton in pass protection.
With T.J. Bass and Asim Richards also in play, there are no guarantees for Ball but his versatility could help him secure a spot once again.
Willie Harvey, Linebacker
Willie Harvey went undrafted out of Iowa State in 2019 and spent three seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He hardly saw the field but earned another chance in the NFL when he played well for the St. Louis Battlehawks.
Dallas felt like a solid landing spot for him since there wasn't a lot of depth at linebacker but after two preseason games, he hasn't been able to secure a spot. He did improve his chances when he played well in coverage against the Raiders but also missed two tackles.
A more consistent showing in the finale could help his cause but he has to prove he's a better option than Damien Wilson, which won't be easy.
Kelvin Harmon, Wide Receiver
After two preseason games, it's clear the receiver depth is better in Dallas than initially believed. While they don't have a true No. 1 to fill in for CeeDee Lamb, there are multiple players capable of being a third or fourth option at the position.
One of the names unexpectedly thrown into the mix is Kelvin Harmon. The 6-foot-2, 221-pound wideout had 30 receptions for 365 yards as a rookie in 2019 for Washington. He then tore his ACL in 2020 and hasn't made it back to the NFL.
Stints with the USFL and XFL helped him get a second chance and he's made the most of it. Harmon has four receptions on four targets for 56 yards. He's playing in a crowded position but could force the team to keep him with another strong outing.
Viliami Fehoko, Jr., Defensive End
A fourth-round pick in 2023, Viliami Fehoko made the 53-man roster as a rookie but never saw any action in the regular season. He also spent the past several weeks of the year on the IR due to a knee injury.
This year, he had a chance to move up the food chain when Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler, Jr. left in free agency. An injury to Sam Williams, while unfortunate, also opened the door for the San Jose State product.
Fehoko hasn't been able to capitalize on the opportunity. A poor showing against the Rams was followed by a lower-graded outing against Las Vegas. Fehoko has the talent to be a force on the edge but he doesn't seem to be playing with confidence and that could be his downfall, unless he can put it all together against the Chargers.
Brevyn Spann-Ford, Tight End
Ever since Dallas landed Brevyn Spann-Ford as an undrafted free agent, he's been pegged as someone who can make the roster. He offers a style that is different from any other backup tight end on the roster. Spann-Ford (6-foot-7, 270 pounds) can play in-line as an extra blocker whereas Peyton Hendershot and Johns Stephens, Jr. are receiving threats.
Spann-Ford has been solid in pass protection through two preseason games but only average in run blocking. He does have two receptions for 13 yards, but he needs to show more to lock down a spot.
Deuce Vaughn, Running Back
After missing the preseason opener, Deuce Vaughn showed out against the Raiders. On just five rushing attempts, he ran for 34 yards which was good for 6.8 per attempt.
Following a frustrating rookie campaign, Vaughn is at the bottom of the depth chart in the Dallas running back room. They're set to have a committee approach in 2024 and if Vaughn can make the roster and perform at the level he did last Saturday, he could find a role for himself. First, he has to make the roster, which he could do with another strong outing in the finale.
