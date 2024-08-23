Cowboys should try to trade for this Chicago Bears running back
The Dallas Cowboys are in a peculiar position regarding their running back situation. With Ezekiel Elliott back but questions lingering over his ability to carry the load as the lead back and Rico Dowdle's inexperience, the Cowboys should be looking toward the Chicago Bears' crowded running back room for solutions.
Here's why the Bears' running back situation, particularly Khalil Herbert, should be of significant interest to Dallas.
The Chicago Bears have assembled a very talented group of running backs that includes D'Andre Swift, Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, and now, Velus Jones Jr. converting from wide receiver to running back.
This surplus of talent might push the Bears to consider trading one of their backs, especially if they have a plan in place to use Jones Jr. heavily in the running game this season.
Among the Bears' running backs, Khalil Herbert stands out as a potential trade candidate for several reasons:
Herbert is entering the final year of his rookie deal, which means he comes with a team-friendly cap hit of just $1 million for 2024, according to Spotrac. This makes him an attractive option for any team who's looking to improve their backfield without significant financial commitment.
In Dallas, Herbert could thrive in a system that will lean towards a running back by committee approach, especially with the uncertainty around Elliott's ability to be a workhorse back this late in his career.
Herbert's running style would complement Elliott and Dowdle and would immediately improve their backfield. Trading for Herbert shouldn't require much more than a day-three draft pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
If Elliott nor Dowdle can be a lead back this year, Herbert has the ability to step into a more significant role without using a high draft pick or significant free agency spending.
This trade would not only benefit Dallas; it would also allow the Bears to maintain a strong backfield while acquiring a pick or two for their rebuild. Khalil Herbert might just be the key component Dallas needs to elevate its rushing game this season and the Cowboys should consider making an offer to Chicago as soon as possible.
