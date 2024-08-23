5 CeeDee Lamb moments that have Cowboys fans begging for his return
It is less than three weeks before the Dallas Cowboys take the field in their first regular season game of 2024.
Unfortunately, the team could be without star receiver CeeDee Lamb, as the fifth-year receiver is looking for a new deal with the franchise.
While fans wait with anxious hope on Lamb's future in Dallas, let's take a look at some of his best moments on the field so far.
Here are five memorable moments from Lamb:
5. The First Touchdown
With the Cleveland Browns being the Week One matchup, it is a good reminder for fans that Lamb's first touchdown reception came against them. The Cowboys would lose a shootout on that day, but Lamb's 43-yard touchdown reception would be the first of many.
4. See Ya, Pats
In 2021, the Cowboys found themselves in another high-scoring affair with the New England Patriots. Lamb had a monster performance, finishing the game with 9 receptions, 149 yards receiving, and two touchdowns.
The final touchdown came in overtime, sending Patriots fans home in anger.
3. A Record That Would Be Broken
2023 was a massive year for Lamb, including a 12-reception game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys receiver led the team in a drumming victory over the Rams. Lamb's final stat line saw him finish with what would be, at the time, a career-best 12 receptions with 158 yards and two touchdowns to add to his 2023 resume.
2. Welcome To Miami
Lamb's monster performances in Weeks 16 and 17 of the 2023 season were impressive. Before the end of the first quarter, Lamb had already racked up nearly 100 yards receiving. The final score wouldn't favor the Cowboys, but Lamb left his mark on the city of Miami with 118 yards receiving and one touchdown.
1. Lamb, Reporting For Duty
A highlight that will forever be played when discussing the greatest plays of Dak Prescott's and Lamb's careers in Dallas, The 92-yard touchdown reception in 2023 against the Detroit Lions will stand the test of time. The game has also gone down as arguably the best of Lamb's career, as the star receiver finished with 13 receptions, 227 yards receiving, and one touchdown. This is the game that may have sparked a new rivalry for the Cowboys.
