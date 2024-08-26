Trey Lance named one of NFL's biggest preseason 'losers' after finale
Trey Lance struggled in the Dallas Cowboys' preseason final against the Los Angeles Chargers, throwing an eye-popping five interceptions.
It was a jarring performance from a quarterback who many were hoping could establish himself as the team's primary backup to Dak Prescott, but his inconsistent play never allowed him to fully take advantage of the opportunities he was given.
Now, as the deadline looms for teams to finalize their 53-man rosters for the regular season, Lance's status is on rocky ground.
MORE: Cowboys 53-man roster projection following 2024 preseason finale
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones continues to hint that Lance will make the final roster, but it remains up in the air with many difficult decisions to be made before Tuesday afternoon's deadline.
If there was any hope of trading Lance, that was squashed with his five-interception stinker, and his performance landed him the honor of being named one of the NFL's biggest preseason losers.
USA TODAY Sports named Lance as a loser of the final week before the season begins.
"Still, Dallas enters the regular season still unable to trust its backup job to Lance, for whom the organization gave up a fourth-round draft pick to acquire in last year's trade with the 49ers," Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote.
"There's no way to sugarcoat a five-interception performance, even in the preseason. The decision-making that drove the turnovers was frequently baffling, especially on a pick-six in which undrafted rookie linebacker Tre'mon Morris-Brash trucked Lance en route to the end zone."
The game was a perfect example of why Lance is so frustrating.
MORE: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53-men
When he is good, he is really good. But his inconsistently and constly interceptions leave everyone wanting to pull their hair out. Lance is smooth in the running game and is easily the team's most dynamic rusher, but that isn't enough to make up for his lack of consistency in the passing game.
The good news is Lance is in the final year of his rookie deal, so the price of carrying him on the roster is minimal.
While Lance may remain on the roster, for now, it's hard to trust him with the reins of the offense, and will be interesting to see what the team ultimately decides to do down the line.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Keeping Up w/ the Jones’: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released
Decisions, Decisions: When is the 2024 NFL 53-man roster cut deadline?
Who Will It Be? Cowboys 53-man roster projection following 2024 preseason finale
CeeDee or No CeeDee: Lamb's latest IG post includes eye-catching song title