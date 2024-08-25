Will Trey Lance make Cowboys' 53-man roster? Jerry Jones doubles down
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up the 2024 NFL preseason on Saturday evening, coming up short against Easton Stick and the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.
Dallas had plenty of chances to even the score or come away with the win at the end of the game, but multiple interceptions from Trey Lance, who played the entire game, gave away the team's chances.
In the end, the Chargers held off the Lance-led 'Boys for a 26-19 win.
MORE: Cowboys top highlights & plays vs. Chargers in Week 3 of NFL Preseason
Lance finished the game 33-of-49 for 323 and one touchdown but had five costly interceptions. On the ground, Lance led the team for a second straight week with 90 yards on 11 carries, including a 46-yard touchdown.
Following the game, fans were left wondering: did the five interceptions cost Lance a spot on the Cowboys' 53-man roster?
Well, Jerry Jones answered that question, and he doubled-down on a statement earlier this week that Lance will be on the team's final roster.
The game was a perfect example of why Lance is so frustrating.
When he is good, he is really good. But his inconsistently and constly interceptions leave everyone wanting to pull their hair out. Lance is smooth in the running game and is easily the team's most dynamic rusher, but that isn't enough to make up for his lack of consistency in the passing game.
The good news is Lance is in the final year of his rookie deal, so the price of carrying him on the roster is minimal.
While Lance may remain on the roster, for now, it's hard to trust him with the reins of the offense and will be interesting to see what the team ultimately decides to do down the line.
