Heisman-winning QB still believes in Trey Lance's 'NFL superstar' ability
Trey Lance followed up his stellar performance against the Las Vegas Raiders with a turnover-filled showing against the Chargers in the Dallas Cowboys' final preseason game, throwing five interceptions.
However, it wasn't all bad for Lance, who rushed for 90 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown, and threw for over 300 yards with one touchdown pass.
Despite the inconsistent performance, Lance still received praise from former Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III.
Cowboys 53-man roster projection following 2024 preseason finale
Griffin took to X to share his thoughts on Lance, saying, "Watched the tape back on Trey Lance. Trey Lance has NFL superstar-level playmaking ability with blockbuster-level decision-making. If you said he was the replacement for Dak Prescott, go ahead and deactivate your account. The 5 INTs were bad and showed he is in the wrong offense."
Griffin's comments on Lance's performance almost seemed sarcastic, given the game that Cowboys Nation endured. Lance made several fantastic plays to move the team down the field but frequently followed up with critical interceptions.
However, Griffin may have a point that this system might not be the best fit for Lance, given that the Cowboys' play-calling duties were handled by quarterback coach Scott Tolzien, who won't be calling plays in the regular season.
Still, it wasn't Tolzien who threw five interceptions and fumbled the ball twice.
