Tyler Guyton impressing Cowboys vets after first padded practice
Tyler Guyton started off his first training camp with the Dallas Cowboys working with the second-team unit, but he's beginning to get first-team reps as he gets more comfortable.
Guyton has been impressive since getting those first-team reps, and his veteran teammates are taking notice.
All-Pro guard and 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith, who has developed into a leader on the Cowboys offensive line, spoke to the media after Tuesday's first padded session and had high praise for the rookie.
"I’ve been truly impressed. It’s not very often that you find a human being who measures how he does, 6-foot-7, 330, and has light feet and can just move and just bully dudes. When he really becomes confident and gets the playbook down and does all that stuff, the sky is truly is the limit for him and his development," Smith told Jon Machota of The Athletic.
“He’s a confident guy. He knows the tools that he has. He knows how rare they are. It’s just a matter of time before he solidifies things and he’s playing at that truly elite, elite level.”
Guyton will face his toughest test of the season right out of the gate in Week 1 when the Cowboys face reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns. But Guyton has been going up against Micah Parsons in practice, so he's going to be ready.
His pass protection is already showing to be better than expected, and going against Parsons day in and day out is only going to allow him to improve as camp goes on.
The Cowboys return to the practice field on Wednesday morning for Heroes Appreciation Day presented by USAA. Let's hope Lola Bunny isn't there to distract anyone.
