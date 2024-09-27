Tyler Guyton rips NFL referees officiating after Cowboys' TNF win
Despite a 20-15 win over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, Dallas Cowboys' rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton didn't mince words towards the offciating after the game.
As he exited the field, Guyton vented his frustration with the officiating, telling reporters, "The NFL needs better refs! Please!"
Guyton, the Cowboys' first-round pick, was flagged three times for holding during the game.
MORE: 4 winners & 3 losers in Cowboys nail-biting Week 4 victory over Giants
Two of those penalties resulted in 10-yard losses but didn't negate big plays because the passes were incomplete.
However, one of the holding calls did prove costly for Dallas, wiping out a significant gain.
While the Cowboys won, they faced a big issue with penalties, committing 11 for 89 yards, their second double-digit penalty game of the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 4 win over rival Giants
4 winners & 3 losers in Cowboys nail-biting Week 4 victory over Giants
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants on Week 4 TNF
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Player of the Game
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey signs jersey for superfan Post Malone