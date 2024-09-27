Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants on Week 4 TNF
Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season kicked off in primetime as the Dallas Cowboys (1-2) take on the New York Giants (1-2) in Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.
Head Coach Mike McCarthy and his team suffered a narrow 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 and were looking to avoid a three-game losing streak.
It's still early in the season, but it was a must-win for the Cowboys, who find themselves in an unfamiliar position.
MORE: Micah Parsons carted off the field during Thursday Night Football
Tonight's game marked the 125th all-time matchup between these historic teams and the first division matchup of the season for Dallas.
As always here are the Cowboys' top plays and highlights from their Week 4 matchup.
Ball Placement
Quarterback Dak Prescott skillfully throws a precise pass to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, demonstrating excellent ball placement.
Dowdle takes Screen to the House
Running back Rico Dowdle concludes a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown on a screen pass, putting the Cowboys on the board 7-3.
Overshown Forces 4th Down
Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown forces the Giants into a 4th down after tackling wide receiver Malik Nabers on short gain.
Prescott Finds Lamb for 55-yard TD
CeeDee Lamb explodes past defenders, hauling in a perfectly placed pass from Dak Prescott for a 55-yard touchdown!
Aubrey Nails 60-Yard FG
Brandon Aubrey drills a 60-yard field goal to extend the Cowboys' lead.
Tolbert Moves the Chains
Dak Prescott connects with wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, moving the chains for a Cowboys first down.
