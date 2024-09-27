Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey signs jersey for superfan Post Malone
Brandon Aubrey is living the dream right now. The Dallas Cowboys kicker has become a star due to his ability to drill kicks from just about anywhere on the planet.
During the preseason, he calmly knocked one in from 66 yards which would have tied the NFL record had it been in the regular season. He made one from the same distance in Week 1, but a penalty negated the kick. He then made it from 65 yards against the Baltimore Ravens with Justin Tucker — the current record-holder — watching.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders share throwback photo with young Post Malone
He's one of the most recognizable kickers in the game now and hit rock star status when Post Malone was rocking his No. 17 jersey while debuting his new album, F-1 Trillion.
On Thursday, Post Malone was in attendance as the Cowboys took on the New York Giants and was again sporting an Aubrey jersey as well as a cowboy hat. Aubrey took notice and signed the jersey for his No. 1 fan.
Dallas has had a great relationship with Post Malone who once helped them reveal their season schedule. A lifelong Cowboys fan, he's formed a friendship with Jerry Jones and is often in attendance at their games.
He also had their cheerleaders, and Micah Parsons at the opening of his Dallas Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's restaurant.
