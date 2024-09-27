4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 4 win over rival Giants
Breaking: The Dallas Cowboys have won a football game! Yes, the Cowboys found a way to win over the rival New York Giants once again in primetime.
After two frustrating weeks, the franchise needed a tough, grind-it-out game to secure their second win of the season.
There was a lot of good that came from this one, as it usually does when you pick up the win. So, let's take a closer look at the biggest moments of the game.
Here are 4 takeaways from the Cowboys week 4 victory.
MORE: Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants on Week 4 TNF
4. The Yellow Laundry
Fuller, easy on the penalties. The officiating crew wanted to make sure that everyone felt their presence. 15 penalties were called in the game, with 11 going against the Cowboys.
Even future Pro Football Hall of Famer JJ Watt had seen enough after the officials flagged CeeDee Lamb for a touchdown celebration.
3. Hello Run D
The defense has heard it for the last two weeks. Can they stop the run? Thursday night, that question was answered as the team held the Giants to 24 rushing yards.
Mike Zimmer and his unit answered the call and answered it emphatically.
MORE: Micah Parsons carted off the field during Thursday Night Football
2. No Bad Blood
Just in case you were worried, CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott proved that last week's frustrations did not boil over to tonight. Lamb was targeted 7 times and had 7 receptions for 98 yards, with one of those going for 55 yards and a touchdown.
The leading men of the Cowboys' offense made the Giants pay.
1. Giants Killer
The league should go ahead and make Dak Prescott a part owner of the Giants franchise. Prescott brought his A game to the Big Apple, going 22-27 for 221 yards and 2 touchdown passes.
The Cowboys offense finally found its rhythm, and Giants fans once again watched in agony.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings after Week 3: How far did the Cowboys fall?
Cowboys vs. Giants, NFL Week 4: betting odds & preview
Cowboys vs. Giants: 3 keys to a Thursday night primetime victory
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Giants
Cowboys at Giants Week 4 injury report: 2 DBs are doubtful