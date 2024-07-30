Get to know potential Cowboys rising star Tyron Billy-Johnson
The Dallas Cowboys have a very concerning depth issue when it comes to the wide receiver position. After CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, the team still needs to find its third option from the receiving corp.
Maybe the team is finding their answer in the early days of training camp, but it is one that was unexpected.
Enter Tyron Billy-Johnson.
MORE: Cowboys training camp has surprise standout no one saw coming
Billy-Johnson has had quite the journey on his way to training camp in Oxnard this season. The former Oklahoma State receiver has had a few chances in the league, having played for the Chargers, Jaguars, Raiders, and Texans in his three-year career.
However, now Billy-Johnson is in a place where a team desperately needs someone at receiver, and Billy-Johnson is giving the front office everything he's got.
No matter who is throwing the ball, it seems that Billy-Johnson is making a highlight catch.
While Billy-Johnson is making all the right plays, the margin for error for a 28-year-old receiver is extremely thin.
Making the team is just the first step in this journey. But the early signs are showing that Billy-Johnson could be the threat that nobody saw coming for the Cowboys offense.
Keep an eye on this story for the rest of camp, this could be a name you will be cheering all fall.
