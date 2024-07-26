Cowboys training camp has surprise standout no one saw coming
With Michael Gallup being released in the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys entered training camp without a clear-cut No. 3 wide receiver. They hoped Jalen Tolbert would step up and take the role and so far, the 2022 third-round pick from South Alabama has been playing well.
But he's far from the only receiver making plays through the first couple of days.
Dallas expected second-year player Jalen Brooks and rookie Ryan Flournoy to each make an impression, but no one was counting on Tyron Billy-Johnson to be the early standout. The 6-foot-1, 193-pounder made the rounds on social media as he was running impressive routes, including one where he beat Eric Scott, Jr. on an out route to haul in a pass from Trey Lance.
He also got to work with the first team and earned the turst of Dak Prescott, who hit him deep at one point with Nahshon Wright and Donovan Wilson in coverage.
Billy-Johnson also beat Wright on an out pattern.
He then got the best of No. 25 again, this time on a crossing route that allowed Prescott to hit him in stride.
Undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2019, Billy-Johnson has yet to play in a regular season game. He's already spent time with nine NFL teams, including three stints with the Houston Texans.
Billy-Johnson signed with the Cowboys in June of 2023 and spent the season on the practice squad. He was released in January but added back to the roster in April. At 28 years of age, he could be running out of time to make it in the NFL but he's giving it all he has this year.
--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI--
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Oh, Jerry: Jerry Jones inexplicably compares himself to Patrick Mahomes
Highlight Reel: Jalen Tolbert makes ‘Play of the Day’ on Day 1 of training camp
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc