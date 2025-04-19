Cowboys insiders reveal surprising trade-down target in Round 1 of NFL draft
The Dallas Cowboys made it clear they don't plan on moving up from No. 12 in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. However, Dallas CEO and Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said that the Cowboys could trade down.
With needs at wide receiver and running back, it would seem any move Dallas made would end with them filling one of those holes. That might not be the case though.
During a panel discussion with multiple Cowboys insiders, Nick Harris brought up an interesting name. While the rest of the speakers were discussing UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger, Harris turned the attention to Josh Simmons.
Not long after Bobby Belt confirmed the team is really high on Schwesinger as an option at No. 44, Harris said the front office likes Simmons as much as the panel likes Schwesinger.
After the clip ended, Harris added that Simmons would be a target in a trade-down scenario. That would have to be the case with the OSU tackle unlikely to fall out of Round 1.
Adding Simmons would be an interesting move for Dallas considering they gave right tackle Terence Steele a five-year extension in 2023 and used their first pick last year on left tackle Tyler Guyton.
Simmons, who suffered a knee injury during his final season with the Buckeyes, is expected to be a long-term starter on the left side. Making him their first-round pick would essentially be giving up on Guyton after just one year.
Of course, there's always the option of moving Guyton to right tackle, but that would be giving up on Steele shortly after he signed a massive contract.
As for Schwesinger, selecting him at No. 44 would give them a talented player — and would fill a need. The question becomes whether they can afford to skip on a running back with one of their first two picks.
Right now, there are a lot of questions, but we'll start getting the answers when the draft kicks off on Thursday.
