3 best Dallas Cowboys fits in Round 1 of NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys are less than a week away from being on the clock at the 2025 NFL Draft, and with plenty of needs and options to fill them likely at their disposal, they are are one of the more intruing teams to monitor next week.
As it stands Dallas has a major need at wide receiver, running back, offensive line, corner, with realistic scenarios in which they address other positions as well throughout the draft.
But in Round 1, it seems relatively certain they will take one of those four positions, or more likely that they will be choosing between two of them, depending on who is still available on the board.
So with that in mind, let's take a look at the three best first round fits for the Cowboys at No. 12 overall next week.
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Matthew Golden isn't just the top reciever prospect not named Travis Hunter in this draft, but he is almost the most versatile and well-rounded prospect at the position as well. He can take the top off the defense with his elite speed, operate in the middle of the field, catch contested balls and is arguably the best route runner in the class.
Perhaps what is most impressive about Golden, however, is his ability to show up when it matters. On countless occasions last season with the game on the line, Golden was the go-to-guy for Quinn Ewers. Whether it was in the college football playoff, SEC Championship or a tough saturday in November against Arkansas, he never disappointed when his number was called.
He would be a tremendous complement to CeeDee Lamb's game as well, and give Dak Prescott the legitimate one-two punch at reciever that he has lacked for some time.
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Most people expect the Cowboys to go offense in Round 1 and rightfully so. That said, addressing the secondary would not be shocking in the least. Dallas won't have Trevon Diggs early next season, they lost Jourdan Lewis in free agency, and the future of DaRon Bland is up in the air as now.
Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron could help solve those issues in whatever capacity they need him to. He is a similar player to Lewis, only better in many respects. He can help against the run, play in the slot, on the outside or even give you some snaps at safety.
Last season alone, he ended the year with an SEC-high five interceptions, to go along with 11 pass breakups, 67 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. That elite season helped him take home the Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation's top defensive back, and earn both first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Considering Matthew Golden is already on this list, it would be easy to put running back in this spot. That said, Ashton Jeanty is likely already off of the board and Omarion Hampton at No. 12 seems like a reach.
With that in mind Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan would also be a tremendous fit next to CeeDee Lamb and an instant upgrade to the receiver group. Albeit for different reasons.
Where Matthew Golden is more of a faster Chris Olave, McMillan is more akin to Mike Evans for his big-bodied fram, ability to win contested catches and ability to dominate in the red zone. Of course, he is also a great route runner and can run the entire route tree, and has as a reliable a pair of hands as anyone in the class, making him an equally solid fit for Dallas with his counterpart from Texas.
