Todd McShay NFL mock draft lands Cowboys huge WR threat, bolsters trenches
The 2025 NFL Draft is just days away, and there is plenty of intrigue about what direction the Dallas Cowboys could go when the team is on the clock.
Dallas appears to be trending towards selecting a top wide receiver in the first round, but there has also been chatter that the team could trade back and add additional draft capital on Day 1.
Whatever direction the team goes, there are several opportunities to improve the roster.
Draft guru Todd McShay recently shared his latest NFL mock draft with the team, adding massive Arizona Wildcats star Tetairoa McMillan, a 6-foot-4 pass catcher who would be a perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb on the outside.
During his final season in college, McMillan hauled in 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. It was the second consecutive year for McMillan to surpass the 1,000-yard mark.
Along with McMillan, McShay has the Cowboys bolstering the trenches by adding Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson in the second round and Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott in Round 3.
If that is the way the draft plays out, it would be a massive win for Big D.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
