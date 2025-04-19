Todd McShay NFL mock draft lands Cowboys huge WR threat, bolsters trenches

Todd McShay goes through a three-round mock for the #Cowboys based off their needs (WR, DT, EDGE, OG)



Round 1: Tetairoa McMillan, WR

Round 2: Donovan Jackson, OL

Round 3: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT



Super Solid three picks for Dallas.



