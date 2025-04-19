NFL insider sheds light on Dallas Cowboys' surprise NFL Draft plans
The Dallas Cowboys have some key decisions to make in the upcoming NFL Draft, and we are less than one week away from learning what direction the team will go.
While many believe the Cowboys will look to add a top wide receiver prospect in the first round, NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah shed some light on different plans.
During his annual pre-draft conference call, Jeremiah shared what he is hearing about Dallas' plans for Thursday night.
As Stephen Jones previously hinted, the Cowboys could be looking to trade down and instead of adding a wide receiver the team may aim to improve in the trenches.
“I think they need to upgrade that receiver room for sure. The expectation, though, in talking to folks around the league in regards to the Cowboys is they've done a lot of work on the interior offensive linemen," Jeremiah said, per Brandon Loree of Blogging the Boys.
"I think they said the other day at the press conference they would be more likely -- I don't know if it was Stephen, but somebody in their press conference said they would be more likely to trade back than to trade up, which when I hear they've done a lot of work on interior offensive linemen, I'm hearing they want to trade back.”
It may not be the most exciting pick, with many in Cowboys Nation hoping for a splash with an offensive playmaker, but it makes sense with the team's new coaching staff.
Dallas appears committed to improving the running game and bolstering the interior offensive line, where they will need to replace future Hall of Famer Zack Martin, would certainly do that.
Would it generate much buzz from the fanbase? No, but winning is what ultimately matters.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
