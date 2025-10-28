Cowboy Roundup: Updated NFC East standings, Defense hits all-time NFL record low
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've now officially had time to digest the Week 8 debacle against the Denver Broncos that brought all of the team's hype and momentum to an abrupt stop.
Now, as we turn the page to Week 9 of the NFL season, let's hope that more changes will be made to get the Cowboys back on track.
Through the first two months of the season, we've seen some positive signs from the team, but the defense's glaring struggles make it difficult to watch at times. Several prominent figures in the NFL world have even called out the team for not having an NFL caliber defense.
Something has to be done.
Sure, injuries have plagued the team throughout the year, but it has exposed a lack of depth and roster building on the defensive side of the ball. If the team doesn't add some talent, there is no hope for a deep run in the postseason, even with a record-setting offense.
While we wait to see what the week brings, let's take a look around the web and see what news and headlines is making waves that we may have missed.
Updated NFC East standings
TEAM
RECORD
Philadelphia Eagles
6-2
Dallas Cowboys
3-4-1
Washington Commanders
3-5
New York Giants
2-6
Despite the Cowboys' embarrassing showing in Week 8, the team remains in second place in the NFC East. With the next three weeks including a Monday Night Football showdown with the struggling Arizona Cardinals, a bye week, and another MNF outing against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, there is an opportunity for the Cowboys to be sitting at 6-4-1.
Considering the up and down start to the season, that would be a great scenario for the team to be in entering a crucial stretch of the year.
Dallas defense hits all-time NFL record low
The Dallas defense is bad. In fact, it's historically bad. After Sunday's Mile High Massacre, the team set an NFL record for yards and points allowed through the first eight weeks of an NFL season. InsideTheStar.com has more.
"The 2025 Dallas Cowboys defense yesterday became one of only 15 teams to allow 250 points and 3,200 yards against them through the first 8 games of their seasons. Just read that again, do you know how hard it is to give up 250 points and 3,200 yards in 8 games? That means you have allowed 30 points plus every single game. What is even worse is the fact that teams would have to average 400 yards a game to give up 3,200 yards in 8 games."
