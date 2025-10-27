Stephen A. Smith's comments on Cowboys' defense are what every fan is thinking
After the Dallas Cowboys' flat performance in their loss to the Denver Broncos this past Sunday, it was just a matter of time before the media went on the attack.
A bad Cowboys performance puts food in everyone's mouth because people can't get enough of hating on America's Team.
One of the biggest Cowboys haters in the sports media realm is Stephen A. Smith. Usually, after a bad Cowboys performance, Smith is ready to have a laugh at Jerry's team and the fanbase. However, his jabs also came with compliments on Monday.
During Monday's episode of "First Take", Smith made a comment that every Cowboys fan has been preaching since the start of the season.
When discussing whether a trade could make the Cowboys a contender, Smith shared that a middle-of-the-pack defense could elevate the Cowboys to be a serious threat in the NFC.
"Literally a middle-of-the-road defense could propel the Dallas Cowboys to their first NFC Championship game in 30 years," Smith exclaimed.
Preaching The Gospel
Cowboys fans may hate Smith for his antics when the Cowboys are down, but he's not wrong. With the way this offense has performed for most of the season, a defense with a pulse could make the Cowboys a dangerous team.
It's something we have said a time or two on this site. Fans have been so frustrated watching an offense that has been Super Bowl-level good, then seeing a defense that looks lost in every aspect of the game.
Jerry Jones isn't afraid to be the "gambler" once again. He proved that with the Micah Parsons trade. But is he ready to make another massive move?
The Cowboys have the assets to bring in a top talent before the trade deadline. Honestly, if a move isn't made, the front office would be letting everyone know that this season is over. That's not the message Jones will want to send.
