When do Dallas Cowboys fly to Oxnard for 2025 training camp?
The Dallas Cowboys are set to jet out west for the official start of training camp in less than one week as teams around the league ramp up their preparations for the 2025 NFL season.
Dallas, once again, will be holding training camp in Oxnard, California.
With training camp set to kick off on Monday, July 21, the team will be flying out to Cali one day prior to arrive at the facility on Sunday, July 20.
A full look at the 2025 training camp schedule can be seen below.
July -
- July 20: Team arrival in Oxnard
- July 22: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- July 23: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- July 24: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- July 25: Oxnard Fan Night hosted by Visit Oxnard (4-6 p.m.)
- July 26: Opening Day Ceremony (doors open 9:15 a.m.) + Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- July 27: Open practice (First padded, 11:45 a.m.)
- July 28: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- July 30: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- July 31: Heroes Appreciation Day presented by USAA + practice (11:45 a.m.)
August -
- August 2: Open practice (10 a.m.)
- August 4: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- August 5: Joint open practice with Rams (2 p.m.)
- August 7: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- August 8: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- August 9: Preseason - Cowboys visit Rams (7 p.m. CT)
- August 12: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- August 13: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- August 14: Break camp, team departs for Dallas
- August 16: Preseason - Cowboys host Ravens (7 p.m. CT)
- August 22: Preseason - Cowboys host Falcons (8 p.m. CT)
- August 26: Deadline to reduce rosters to 53 players
- August 27: Deadline for waiver claims on released players
- August 27: Clubs can begin forming practice squad
