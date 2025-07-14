Cowboys’ insider selects shocking breakout candidate for 2025 season
Looking to provide more help for superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys added talent both in free agency and the NFL draft.
In free agency, they brought back Dante Fowler Jr. after he spent on year with the Washington Commanders. They also signed Solomon Thomas, who has experience with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, as well as former New Orleans Saints’ first-round pick Payton Turner.
MORE: Cowboys dominate NFL when it comes to All-Pro selections in NFL Draft
In the draft, they wound up with a steal in Round 2, landing Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku.
As much as they appreciate all those additions, The Athletic’s Jon Machota says their top breakout candidate is a returning player most have been overlooking, Sam Williams.
”Williams holds the top spot here because his size and athletic ability are ideal for being an elite edge rusher. The 2022 second-round pick just hasn’t been able to put it all together. His breakout season was supposed to be last year, but a season-ending knee injury in training camp put everything on hold. He took part in some individual drills during minicamp. If he’s healthy, he could be Dallas’ second-most productive pass rusher behind Micah Parsons.” —Jon Machota, The Athletic
A second-round pick in 2022, Williams had 8.5 sacks in a reserve role in 2022 and 2023. He was set for more snaps in 2024, but a torn ACL ended his season before it began.
Now working his way back to health, Williams is ready to remind everyone just how much trouble he can be to block on the edge.
