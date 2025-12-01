Cowboys' secondary could get lifeline vs Lions with superstar injury news

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for game day in a matter of three days, with the team set to hit the road for a Thursday Night Football clash against the Detroit Lions that will kick off Week 14 of the NFL season.

Dallas will attempt to keep their momentum rolling as the team enters December on a three-game winning streak, while the Lions hope to get back into the win column after a Thanksgiving setback against the division-rival Green Bay Packers.

The Lions, like Dallas, have one of the most explosive offenses in the league which should concern the Cowboys' defense.

However, the secondary may be getting a lifeline with news that Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was once again held out of practice.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown was helped off of the field during the Lions' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Packers with an ankle injury. St. Brown is dealing with an ankle sprain.

According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell on 97.1 The Ticket, St. Brown will be a game-time decision on Thursday night. If Brown is unable to go, it will be good news for a struggling Cowboys secondary that has yet to find its groove all season.

St. Brown, meanwhile, is among the NFL's elite wide receivers. Through 12 games this season, he has hauled in 75 catches for 884 yards and nine touchdowns, the second-most in the league.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Lions is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, so everyone will be watching pre-game warmups closely to see whether the Lions' best weapon in the passing game will get the greenlight or be sidelined in primetime.

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Date: Thursday, December 4

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

TV Channel: Prime Video

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 54.5

